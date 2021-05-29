Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Matthew Perry's Speech Was Slurred During Friends Reunion

By Alek Korab
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the good vibes during the Friends reunion special, which went up this week on HBO Max, there was one cause for concern: Matthew Perry, the show's beloved Chandler, appeared to slur his speech when speaking, his mouth hanging in a weird way. While in other circumstances this may pique curiosity, in this case it has raised some concern among fans because Perry has a history with addiction. Might he be in need of help? Among the comments on Twitter: "I really hope Matthew Perry is doing okay." "Matthew Perry worries Friends fans as he appears to slur and stammer." "I got emosh when Matthew Perry walked in, he's been through a lot. This whole reunion is so wholesome I can't." And this one, from actor Devon Sawa: "Leave Matthew Perry alone, ya vultures. Worry about yourselves." Read on to see what may be behind the cause of Perry's slurring, and what the show's director/producer had to say about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.

www.eatthis.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Devon Sawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slur#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfilmdaily.co

Old age or dental surgery? Matthew Perry finally explains his slurring issue

It seems like all the world needed to reunite was a Friends special reunion, and that’s exactly what happened over the weekend on HBO Max. All around the world, loyal & devoted fans of the comedic sitcom got to see the iconic gang back on screen together after seventeen long years. Plenty of other big time celebs joined in on the fun too, with the special featuring stars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, and more.
Celebritiesevilbeetgossip.com

Matthew Perry Splits from Fiancée

It’s been a hard week for Matthew Perry. Leading up to the big friends reunion there was a clip released that got people talking about how he was slurring his words and looked haggard. When the whole show was revealed many felt it was clear he was, at the very...
Celebritieswdjx.com

‘Friends’ Director And Creator Support Matthew Perry After Concerns Emerge About His Health

After the “Friends Reunion” was unleashed on HBOMax and interviews leading up to it, social media erupted with concern over Matthew Perry’s perceived slurred speech and demeanor. But Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, is speaking out in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ Winston said, “He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t,”
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Matthew Perry Health Update: Friends Exec Responds to Concern From Fans

Last week, the long-awaited reunion of Friends debuted on HBO Max. The specials were generally well received by fans, but even before they aired, they received promotional material about the health of one of the show’s most beloved stars. Report about Matthew Perry’s slurred speech And lethargy led to rumors...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Matt LeBlanc on the Friends reunion has Twitter in a frenzy - here's why!

 When the Friends reunion aired, no one expected for Irish Twitter to latch on to it the way they did. But here we are, in Matt LeBlanc's Irish revival.  . As the six original actors reunited to share memories and recreate iconic moments from the show, a specific shot of Matt is going viral on Irish Twitter.
CelebritiesPeople

Matt LeBlanc's Crossed Arms Pose During Friends Reunion Becomes Twitter Meme: 'Irish Uncle Energy'

Days after HBO Max debuted the long-awaited Friends reunion special, Matt LeBlanc has become a buzzed-about topic for an unexpected reason. LeBlanc, 53, reunited with former costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the nearly two-hour special. While revelations such as off-screen crushes between cast members were made, certain fans on Twitter became captivated with something else entirely: the Joey alum's crossed arms pose. Over the weekend, LeBlanc received the meme treatment from fans online who dubbed him an "Irish uncle."
TV SeriesMountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Seventeen years after the juggernaut sitcom “Friends” sailed off into the sunset with 51 million viewers watching the 2004 finale the show remains as popular as ever, with streaming numbers for the show still topping other content on HBO Max, its current home. With its relevance still undisputed it’s no wonder the streamer would want to dust off the property with a “reunion” special.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
People

Matthew Perry's Ex Molly Hurwitz Spotted Without Engagement Ring 1 Day After He Announced Split

Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée, was spotted out one day after news broke of her split from the Friends star. The literary manager was seen walking her two dogs around Los Angeles on Wednesday. Donning sneakers, jean shorts and a flannel, Hurwitz went without her engagement ring but did have one reminder of her ex around: a leash bearing the Friends logo.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Lisa Kudrow touched by Lady Gaga's comments on Friends: The Reunion

Lisa Kudrow nearly cried during her performance with Lady Gaga on TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'. The 57-year-old was joined by Gaga during the reunion and as well as performing the song 'Smelly Cat' with the pop megastar, the 'Edge of Glory' hitmaker also took a moment to thank Lisa for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay as the quirky character was an inspiration to misfits like herself when the show aired from 1994 to 2004.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Breaking Down the Friends Cast's Big Reunion Paycheck

Watch: Bennifer's Zen, Destiny's Check-Ins & "Friends" Crush Confessions. If you thought raking in $1,000,000 per episode during their final seasons sounded a bit pricey for the Friends' cast, wait until you find out how much they were reportedly paid for their recent reunion. Getting the gang of six actors—including...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking The Open Approach To Plastic Surgery By The ‘Friends’ Cast

The Friends’ cast has been quite open about plastic surgery. Despite the horrific comments, we need to normalize it — and talk about it. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have not been seen on screen together for almost twenty years. The Friends Reunion is a long wait moment for fans. But the commentary was beyond the reunion itself.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox's daughter on bday

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): 'Friends' actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played on-screen best friends for 10 years as Rachel Green and Monica Geller, have maintained a good friendship with each other in real life too. In fact, Jennifer considers Courteney's daughter Coco as her god-daughter. And now...