Fiji is set to reopen to fully vaccinated travelers on December 1—and flights from the US are now on sale. In a statement on September 16, Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama declared that Fiji’s borders would be open by year’s end, adding that the country was pushing forward “for the sake of the tens of thousands of Fijians—and their families—who depend on our tourism industry… That reopening depends on more than our vaccination rates—it depends on the vaccination rates of other countries, as well as a great deal of work behind the scenes. For Fiji’s part, we are ticking every box of readiness.”

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO