Roundup: GOP Blocks January 6 Commission; Emma Stone Gets Rave Reviews for 'Cruella'; The Knicks Flopped in Game 3

Republican senators block Capitol riot commission with filibuster ... Southwest bans passenger who punched flight attendant ... Idaho governor repeals mask mandate ban ... S&P 500 posts fourth straight positive month ... AMC short sellers dealt $1.2 billion blow ... Joe Biden released his proposed budget ... U.S. to reimpose sanctions on Belarus ... CDC relaxes rules for teens headed to summer camp ... Emma Stone is earning rave reviews for "Cruella" ... "Cruella" and "A Quiet Place Part II" are off to a good start at the box office ... Movies chains are dropping mask requirements for vaccinated customers ... The Knicks flopped in Game 3 loss to the Hawks ... Twitter roasted Julius Randle ... The Clippers saved their season .. MLS hits Inter Miami with huge penalties ... The Lakers have reached NBA's vaccine threshold ... Gio Urshela walked on three balls and no one noticed ...

Kyrie Irving's return to Boston reignites racism issue [Sports Illustrated]

New culture is lacking in Jacksonville [CBS Sports]

How Olivia Rodrigo became a canvas for millennial nostalgia [The Ringer]

28 great reads for every summer mood [The Atlantic]

You're grinding your coffee too finely -- science says so [Mental Floss]

He's LeBron James and you're not [The Big Lead]

Stephen Curry is the NBA's top draw and ratings prove it [The Athletic]

Jack Harlow braved the Hot Ones gauntlet as the show was back in-studio this week:

This Cobra Kai Season 4 preview teases another big character return:

Conan O'Brien impersonated his podcast producer:

As Marty McFly proved, there's no better wakeup music than "Eruption"

Now let's get you in the mood for the weekend with a classic: Dr. Dre -- "Let Me Ride"