SAN FRANCISCO – “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.” – John 13:7. That’s what Rachel Heck captioned her Instagram post in 2018 when she had to pull out of the Jr. PGA Championship because of a back injury. A month later she missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Amateur in her home state at The Golf Club of Tennessee. Fast forward to the summer of 2020, when Heck looked forward to beginning her college career, but the aftermath of COVID-19 halted her move-in date.