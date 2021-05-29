The white pearl

François Ozon’s Summer of 85 opens on a Sunset Boulevard riff before segueing into a teen movie riff: The Cure’s “In Between Days” plays over the foreground, a crane shot swoops and rises over a sun-splashed beach abutting a seaside town, and the protagonist, Alexis (Félix Lefebvre), bikes into frame, alive, vibrant and very much not in the custody of a solemn gendarme. The stark contrast struck between these moments in Ozon’s introduction almost feels like a constitutionally French punchline, sardonic in execution but not without warmth and sympathy for Alexis and what’s to come for him. Young love is beautiful. Young love is painful. Young love is a first step toward dancing on a grave in the middle of the night. So it goes.