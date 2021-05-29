Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The white pearl

By GUEST COLUMNIST Deck Cheatham
northwestgeorgianews.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary loved going to church. At the end of maturity for six-year-olds and the children’s sermon, Mary loved the stories. Though she didn’t fully realize she was getting too old, she listened attentively. On the last Sunday in May, right before summer break, the story grabbed her attention more than...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pearl#Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
LifestyleEunice News

Pearls of wisdom: Unhinging oysters facts

“He was a bold man that first ate an oyster,” said 18th-century Irish satirist Jonathan Swift. Whether enjoyed fried, grilled, in a seafood gumbo or, perhaps most opinion dividing, raw, there is no denying the oyster’s impact on both Louisiana’s culture and seafood industry. Oysters have been consumed by humans for thousands of years. Wealthy Greeks and Romans thought of them as a delicacy and an…
King City, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Pearls: We are strong when we stand together

I drove to the King City Cemetery on Memorial Day. It’s an annual ritual for me to take a picture of the flags that always adorn the site, and Monday was no exception to my rule. I wished once I arrived that I had taken the photo on Sunday, when...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
LifestylePosted by
Majic 93.3

Tuesday’s Pearls Of Wisdom

When you change your attitude, you’ll change your altitude.Eagles can fly 4-5 miles high in the sky. No other bird can fly that high. So when an eagle at top flight and crosses paths with another bird , IT AUTOMATICALLY knows it’s another eagle because they are the only birds that can fly at that altitude. So just a word for thought.... if you’re steady running into pigeons, and ducks and chickens (and they only fly when they’re afraid.... you are flying way too low.
Apparelmountvernon.org

Autumn Pearl Neck Collar Necklace

This elegant neutral-toned collar necklace is adorned with large and small freshwater pearls, faux pearls, natural stones and bright crystals. This statement piece is part of our collection of handmade jewelry pieces by a Virginia artisan, inspired by our world-famous gardens. The collar style necklace is approximately 16” long and 1 ½” wide.
Books & LiteraturePaste Magazine

Fun, Sun and French Ennui in Summer of 85

François Ozon’s Summer of 85 opens on a Sunset Boulevard riff before segueing into a teen movie riff: The Cure’s “In Between Days” plays over the foreground, a crane shot swoops and rises over a sun-splashed beach abutting a seaside town, and the protagonist, Alexis (Félix Lefebvre), bikes into frame, alive, vibrant and very much not in the custody of a solemn gendarme. The stark contrast struck between these moments in Ozon’s introduction almost feels like a constitutionally French punchline, sardonic in execution but not without warmth and sympathy for Alexis and what’s to come for him. Young love is beautiful. Young love is painful. Young love is a first step toward dancing on a grave in the middle of the night. So it goes.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Freshwater Pearl Bug Asymmetrical Drop Earrings

These Pearl Bug Earrings celebrate our insect friends. Using superb wiring technique and wild imaginations, these earrings are handcrafted with coloured jewelry wire and semi-precious gemstones, sitting on a shimmering freshwater pearl as the bug's body. Style them as the playful finish to your everyday outfits. There aren't any reviews...
Moviesjustnje.com

Showmax shares Pearls of Wisdom trailer

Showmax has shared the trailer of the recently premiered film, Pearls of Wisdom, which is the coming-of-age story of teenager, Nhlakanipho, played by Amina Jack. Showmax took to Twitter on Thursday, 17 June 2021, to share the trailer of its new film, Pearls of Wisdom. The film is one of two local films which premiered on the platform in the month of June, along with Jafta Mamabolo’s Freedom.
PetsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Kay Robertson, the matriarch of the Duck Dynasty clan, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night (June 22) after her dog Bobo tore a chunk out of her lip. Robertson — known as Miss Kay — was resting at home as Phil and Jase Robertson pieced together the story for viewers of their Unashamed podcast. The elder Robertson recalls being stirred at night by his wife, who was hovering over the bed with a rag at her mouth, saying she needed to go to the hospital.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Act of kindness instantly repaid when woman let man jump queue at till

A woman who let a shopper jump in front of her in the queue at Aldi was shocked to find he instantly repaid her kindness - and she decided to pay it forward. The woman was queuing at Aldi on Monday afternoon with a trolley full of goods when she spotted a man who had just two items to pay for, reports The Echo.