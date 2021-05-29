Cancel
Pamlico County, NC

North Carolina man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug distribution

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Bern man was sentenced May 19, 2021 to 114 months in prison for the distribution of cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin and methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. On December 28, 2020, Jajuan Rashad Harrell pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of a controlled substance.

