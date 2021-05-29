Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Belarus airline chief decries airspace restrictions by EU states

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Belarusian national airline Belavia on Saturday condemned as "despicable" the decision by numerous EU countries to impose airspace restrictions on the carrier following the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. Most of Belarus's neighbours and many other European nations have banned Belavia...

Alexander Lukashenko
#European Union#Eu Countries#Airspace#Eu#Reuters#Belarusian
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

EU officials sign Digital COVID Certificate

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) digital COVID certificate (EUDCC) was officially signed on Monday in Brussels, Belgium, after the three EU institutions worked hand in hand for the health pass to be ready on time for the summer holidays. President of the European Parliament David Sassoli,...
Foreign Policyfroggyweb.com

German industry group criticises China over new sanctions law

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s powerful BDI industry association criticised China on Tuesday for passing a law to counter foreign sanctions, which it said sent a worrying signal to investors and companies abroad. China is one of the most important export markets for German companies outside the European Union’s single market,...
Politicsbioprepwatch.com

Comparison with Orbán: Beer and Barley warn Europeans about the Slovenian presidency of the EU

FLeading German European Parliamentarians are warning Europeans about Slovenia’s presidency of the EU Council, which begins in early July and is chaired by Prime Minister Janez Jansa. I appeal to everyone with a responsibility at European level, Member States, the European Commission, Parliament and the media, not to give Jansa a stage for his anti-democratic rhetoric and policy. There is always hope that even difficult heads of government will become more supportive of the state while presiding over the council. “But I’m afraid Jansa will disappoint that hope,” said European Parliament Vice-President Katharina Barley (SPD), WELT.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Removes Belarus Opposition Politician Tsikhanouskaya From Wanted List - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police have removed Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya from their wanted list at the initative of the Belarusian authorities, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile last year after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko launched a crackdown on protesters who accused him of...
PoliticsAsbarez News

EU Calls on Yerevan, Baku to ‘Reengage’ in Minsk Group-Led Talks

The European Union welcomed the actions taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan and facilitated by Georgia that led to the release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees and the handing over by Armenia of maps of mined areas on June 12, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement released on Sunday.
POTUSFortune

U.S. and EU agree to five-year truce in long running Boeing vs Airbus dispute

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. and the European Union agreed to a five-year truce in their 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies to Airbus SE and Boeing Co. that saw the allies impose tariffs on $11.5 billion of each other’s exports.
Immigrationdallassun.com

Lithuania accuses Belarus of illegal migration

Vilnius [Lithuania], June 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus is allegedly using illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq against Lithuania as a way to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said. According to the minister, Belarus' state-run tourism agency Tsentrkurort supposedly provides package deals to migrants,...
U.S. Politicsejpress.org

Lawmakers call on the EU to make public report on antisemitic Palestinian school textbooks

Following the exposure of an unpublished EU report on Palestinian school textbooks last week by German newspaper BILD, several lawmakers have called to make the report public. IMPACT-se, a research and policy institute that monitors and analyzes education, has obtained a copy of the report, which found that Palestinian textbooks – funded by the EU- contain antisemitism, incite children to hatred and violence and delegitimize the State of Israel.
Militarynavalnews.com

German Submarine Takes Part In EU Operation Irini

Under the command of Corvette Captain Oliver Brux, the boat’s 29-member crew headed to warmer waters for just over four months. The maximum capacity of 36 people will be fully utilized by additionally embarking some students from the squadron, who will use this opportunity for intensive training on board. “After...
Economybarrheadnews.com

EU would ‘react firmly’ to UK unilateral action, Irish commissioner says

The EU would “react firmly” if the UK takes further unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks, the EU financial services commissioner has warned. Mairead McGuinness told an Irish parliamentary meeting that there comes a point in a relationship where if you are not being fairly...
The Hill

US, EU agree reach deal to end 17-year aircraft trade dispute

President Biden and European Union (EU) leaders reached an agreement Tuesday to end the 17-year trade dispute over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, officials said. The development, which was announced as Biden participated in a U.S.-EU summit in Brussels as part of his first trip overseas as president, is likely to improve relations between the U.S. and Europe at a time when they are collectively trying to counter China’s rise.
CNN

US and Europe end Airbus-Boeing dispute as they eye threat from China

London/Brussels (CNN Business) — The United States and the European Union have resolved a long-running trade dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing, a move that could improve transatlantic relations as both sides seek to counter China's rising economic influence. US officials confirmed on Tuesday they struck a truce to...
PoliticsNATO

Issued by the Heads of State and Government participating in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels 14 June 2021

1. We, the Heads of State and Government of the 30 NATO Allies, have gathered in Brussels to reaffirm our unity, solidarity, and cohesion, and to open a new chapter in transatlantic relations, at a time when the security environment we face is increasingly complex. NATO remains the foundation of our collective defence and the essential forum for security consultations and decisions among Allies. NATO is a defensive Alliance and will continue to strive for peace, security, and stability in the whole of the Euro-Atlantic area. We remain firmly committed to NATO’s founding Washington Treaty, including that an attack against one Ally shall be considered an attack against us all, as enshrined in Article 5. We will continue to pursue a 360-degree approach to protect and defend our indivisible security and to fulfil NATO’s three core tasks of collective defence, crisis management, and cooperative security.
Travelmacaubusiness.com

EU/Presidency: Covid-19 certificate allows free, safe travel – PM Costa

Portugal’s prime minister, António Costa, said on Monday that the European Union (EU) Covid-19 certificate to facilitate movement creates an “opportunity to travel freely and safely”, warning that some “safety standards” should be maintained. “We now have the opportunity to travel freely and safely, but always respecting the safety standards,...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Airline associations demand politicians to implement a consistent approach throughout Europe

FRANKFURT AM MAIN - Across Europe, the national airline associations, the Boards of Airline Representatives (BARs), are advocating a fast and consistent approach regarding the restart of travel and air traffic within the EU and with third countries. The BARs involved are criticizing the current uncoordinated situation and point out that, from a technical point of view, the prerequisites for the necessary harmonization are already in place. Merely, the coordinated political decisions of ‘what and how’ are progressing very slowly.
Immigrationinfomigrants.net

Europe rejects Morocco's 'political' use of migrants against Spain

The European Parliament recently adopted a resolution in which it rejected "Morocco's use of border control and migration, and unaccompanied minors in particular, as political pressure against a member state of the EU [namely Spain]." The European Parliament adopted the resolution on June 10; noting that the migrant crisis last...
UEFAgreekcitytimes.com

MEP Kefalogiannis: Skopje blatantly violated Prespa Agreement at EURO 2020

New Democracy Member of European Parliament Manolis Kefalogiannis denounced the “blatant violation of the Prespa Agreement in the EURO” football competition, bringing the issue to the European Parliament. In a question to the European Commission, he pointed out that “the Latin expression ‘pacta sunt servanda’ is now an international terminology,...
Politicsupdatenews360.com

Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for progress

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Saturday as the European Union said negotiations were intense and Germany called for rapid progress. The sixth round of talks began as usual with a meeting of remaining parties to the deal Iran,...