Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vietnam identifies new, highly transmissible variant of coronavirus

By Lauren Vella
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhNkc_0aFP3AfZ00

Vietnam has detected a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, the Vietnamese Health Ministry announced Saturday.

The variant, which is believed to have spurred a recent wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, has a mix of characteristics from both the strains first found in the United Kingdom and India, according to VnExpress, an international newspaper.

Specifically, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that the new variant is a version of the one first found in India with mutations like the U.K. variant, according to the news outlet.

The new variant is highly contagious when spread through the air, and Long said that viral cultures revealed the virus was able to replicate itself very quickly.

"The Ministry of Health would announce the new coronavirus variant on the global genome map," Long said, according to VnExpress. The variant has yet to be named.

The news from Vietnam comes as India continues to struggle after the coronavirus overwhelmed hospitals, and created a dearth of medical supplies in the country.

In a potential sign of a coming reprieve, Reuters reported Saturday that the South Asian county has seen a decrease in cases for the first time in 45 days. India reported 173,790 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. However, the wire service notes, the death toll rose to 3,617.

The Indian variant, B.1.617, is thought to be the main cause of an explosion of cases in the country.

U.S Health officials, including the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci said that coronavirus vaccines administered are effective against the Indian variant.

It remains unclear if a vaccine will stand up to the new variant announced by health officials in Vietnam.

View All 159 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

233K+
Followers
23K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Infections#Reuters#South Asian#Indian#U S Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

What We Know About Vietnam's New COVID-19 Variant

A new, "dangerous" COVID-19 variant has emerged in Vietnam that is a hybrid combination of strains from India and the U.K., the country's health minister said Saturday. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that the new variant is more transmissible than those previously known and its genome data will be published soon, according to Reuters.
The Independent

Scientists detect new coronavirus in pneumonia patients in Malaysia that has ‘likely made jump from animals’

Scientists have detected a new coronavirus in samples isolated from pneumonia patients in Malaysia in 2018. But they are yet to determine if the virus can cause disease, and if it can spread from one human to another.According to the scientists, a team including those from Duke University School of Medicine in the US, the virus – now named CCoV-HuPn-2018 – jumped from animals to the patients, most likely from dogs.They say the findings, published on Thursday in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, highlight the public health threat of animal coronaviruses, and a need to conduct better surveillance for them.The...
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Close borders with Thailand and Vietnam to stop new Covid-19 variant, Labour says

Labour has called for tougher border controls with Thailand and Vietnam amid growing evidence they are breeding grounds for new more virulent variants of Covid-19. Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds wrote to Priti Patel on Friday night urging her to "urgently" move the two countries onto the red list, barring most travel. The opposition said the government had "recklessly opened the door to new variants" and said ministers' ambiguity over whether holidays are allowed to Amber list countries had contributed to the importation of new variants.New research released by Public Health England shows that the C.36.3 variant linked to Thailand...
tucsonpost.com

Vietnam's new COVID-19 hybrid variant replicating quickly

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 2 (ANI): Vietnam's 'very dangerous' new COVID-19 hybrid variant may be fuelling its worst outbreak so far as it is replicating quickly. On Saturday, the Vietnamese authorities revealed they had discovered a "very dangerous" new coronavirus variant that combined mutations first found in India and the UK, and which spreads quickly by air, reported The Telegraph.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Vietnam seeking to produce coronavirus vaccines and supply to COVAX

Vietnam wants to produce coronavirus vaccines domestically for its own population and to supply doses to the COVAX initiative, the country's Ministry of Health said Tuesday. "Vietnam would build the plant and would like to receive the patent so it could supply vaccines to COVAX, to other countries as well as to Vietnam," the ministry said in a statement.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 variants have higher transmissibility and a longer infectious period

Researchers analyzed data on three variants of concern and found that viral loads were higher and infection lasted longer for the B.1.1.7 variant. They all were more infectious than the original strain, and transmissibility also depended on population demographics. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has evolved since...
Public HealthWKRC

Britain health secretary says new UK variant is more transmissible

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary says the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.K., is 40% more transmissible compared to the country’s existing strains. Matt Hancock acknowledged Sunday that the rise in delta variant cases may delay the government’s plan to lift most...
Public HealthSlate

WHO Introduces New Names for Coronavirus Variants to Avoid National Stigma

The World Health Organization announced Monday it will change how it refers to new variants of the coronavirus, simplifying its naming conventions for the general public in an effort to prevent geographical names from being attached to new strands of the disease. The new naming process will use the Greek alphabet, such as Alpha, Beta, or Delta, in order to differentiate variants. Since the pandemic began, new variations of the virus have popped up around the world—from Brazil to the U.K., South Africa, and India—and each is given a technical naming device such as B.1.617.2 (the Indian variant) or B.1.1.7 (the U.K. variant). The technical names are obviously indecipherable for the general public, such that the general convention has been to substitute the location of the new strand’s origin to differentiate the variants.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

US intelligence found that three researchers at a Wuhan laboratory became so sick just before the coronavirus pandemic began that they were hospitalised, a report says.The Trump administration and Republicans have pushed the “lab leak” theory of the virus escaping China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology throughout the pandemic.Current and former officials familiar have expressed differing opinions on the evidence of the November 2019 sickness of the lab researchers, according to The Wall Street Journal.One official said that the intelligence came from an international partner of the US, but that it needed further investigation.But another person told the newspaper that...
Pharmaceuticals104.1 WIKY

Japan eyes sending coronavirus vaccines to Vietnam – NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is considering sending coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, NHK public television reported on Saturday, a day after Japan delivered more than a million doses of vaccine to Taiwan. Vietnam, which had early success in coping with the coronavirus, is battling a new and more stubborn wave...
Public HealthBBC

As it happened: Delta variant is around 40% more transmissible

We're bringing the coronavirus live page to a close for today, but we'll be back with more coverage tomorrow. Today's writers were Lauren Turner, Joshua Cheetham and Joseph Lee. The page was edited by Holly Wallis. Evening round-up We're wrapping up today's live coverage shortly. But before we go, here's...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China reports 35 new coronavirus cases on June 11 vs 22 day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 35 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 11, up from 22 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Saturday. Of the new cases, eight were local transmissions, compared with nine the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India records deadliest month since outbreak of coronavirus with 95,000 deaths

The coronavirus outbreak in India has already claimed more lives in May than any other month so far since the pandemic began, with almost a week of daily death tolls sure to be in the thousands still to come.Almost 95,390 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the month up to Tuesday, accounting for as much as 30 per cent of India’s total coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.Even as daily infections are starting to come down – though still numbering in the hundreds of thousands – the country’s Covid death trajectory shows the curve turning into...