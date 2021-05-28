Restoring Merrily We Go to Hell, One Warp at a Time

I believe that The Midwich Affair provides a state of the art that I didn't see anything like for years. Anyway, it's 'Time To Go' now... When you can a track is a masterpiece or epic, then you agreed that music and lyrics are perfectly made. This is the case because the music arrangement is incredibly amazing especially that it provides a unique progressive alternative rock style that merges the iconic classic British rock sound parallel with an impressive modern atmosphere. Well, here's my favorite part comes aren't we all were in a situation that fear controls us, still, we never let go? We have been or maybe still live in such a phase, the lyric focus on how fear and struggles control us, but you will remain brave enough to face it and changes that even, and as they said "An intimate struggle between cold hard logic and emotion. Fear holds our hand in the nothing, but there's a familiar comfort in never letting go as we penetrate each new darkness. To be perfectly alone, brave, and fearless." - the band explained.