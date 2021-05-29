Sharks season is back — should you panic if you see a great white near shore?
Shark season has kicked off and it’s already shaping up to be a busy one. On a recent day, a great white shark was seen on camera swimming not far from Doheny State Beach in Dana Point and a few weeks earlier a shark was spotted leaping out of the water off T-Street in San Clemente, both popular surf spots. Video from a few days ago shows a shark swimming near two young bodyboarders in the Santa Monica Bay.www.mercurynews.com