A high-flying new watch collaboration just raced onto the track. Girard-Perregaux launched its new Tourbillion with Three Flying Bridges on Tuesday, the first product of its young partnership with Aston Martin. The eye-catching timepiece comes in a limited series of 18 pieces, each priced at $146,000. The model’s triple bridges are a historical house signature that give the inner mechanics the illusion that they’re floating, and you can see both sides of the mechanism through panes of sapphire crystal. The timepiece also comes with a new strap that features Girard-Perregaux’s Rubber Alloy, an innovative rubber insert injected with white gold. The strap’s design is intended to evoke the Aston Martin racecars of the past.