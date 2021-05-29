Cancel
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]

J. Bachelor
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even the greats get shook. During a recent sit-down on The Shop with LeBron James, Jay-Z recalls going on stage immediately after an artist who, at that time, had the world under his spell.

Jay Z
Lebron James
Cathy Hughes
Celebrities

Former Teen Rappers Battle It Out on VERZUZ

The rappers are both known for their come-up at a very young age, with Bow Wow getting his first Billboard hit at 13. Soulja Boy has the title of the first viral rapper on YouTube, with the infamously classic chart-topping “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” when he was 17. Their similar paths put them on par and set to battle it out.
Posted by
107 JAMZ

6ix9ine Claims He Gets $500,000 a Show, Says Rappers Are Lying About How Much They Make

As the country is opening back up following the pandemic, 6ix9ine is already back on the road and claiming he's getting paid a pretty penny to perform. On May 22, Tekashi headlined a show at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. The show appears to have gone off without a hitch, as the Brooklyn rapper seemingly packed out the 6,800-person capacity arena. 6ix9ine shared footage of the concert on his Instagram account, which shows the rapper turning up with the enthusiastic crowd rapping his lyrics word for word.
Celebrities

Jay-Z Shares His Fondest Memory of DMX and Says Why He Boycotted the Grammys

The fourth season of LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s talk show The Shop: Uninterrupted premiered on HBO this past Friday, and they kicked things off with a roundtable of WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike, series co-creator Paul Rivera, Bad Bunny, and Jay-Z. The highlight of the shop talk was when Jay-Z shared his “fondest memory of DMX,” which was when the late rapper opened for Jay-Z on his Hard Knock Life Tour in 1999. Jay-Z relives the moments before the first performance: “X is about to go on, and I want to see. X is going before me. And then he goes [growls], and the arena goes crazy. It’s deafening, and I’m like, ohhhhh shit,” at which point Jay-Z grabs his face, Kevin McAllister style. Jay-Z goes on to describe all the ways that DMX was an impossible act to follow — his energy, the crowd cheering for him when he takes his shirt off halfway through the set. “First the guys are going crazy, now the girls are going crazy. And then he gets to the end, and he starts a prayer. And now they’re crying. The whole arena is crying! And they’re like … okay, now you go.”
Music

Lil Wayne Is Still Going Bar For Bar With the Generation He Inspired

Lil Wayne rose to stardom calling himself “the best rapper alive.” Since then, he’s inspired a whole generation of rappers who refer to him as “the GOAT.”. One of those artists is Roddy Ricch, who recently tweeted, “I peep game from the greatest to ever do this shit” after the two collaborated on “Stunnaman” last week. That same night, Wayne was also featured on “Gang Gang,” the lead single from Polo G’s upcoming album, Hall of Fame. The Chicago rapper made a point to commend Wayne on release night, saying, “It’s crazy because I take the approach I do in this shit because of him. Going from trying to study the lyrics to actually being on a song [with him]. Crazy.”
Celebrities

Young Thug Explains Controversial JAY-Z Comments & Names His Top 5 Rappers

The YSL Records family is unstoppable. Every year, it seems as though there's a new star being molded from within the Atlanta-based crew, which is headed by Young Thug. Gunna has grown to become a superstar in his own right. Lil Keed has achieved massive amounts of success on his own. And with the recent release of Slime Language 2, upcoming stars like Unfoonk, YTB Trench, Karlae, and Yung Kayo are coming to the forefront. The entire team was present during Thugger's latest appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267.
Celebrities

Tina Knowles-Lawson Responds After People Speculate About Jay-Z and Beyoncé Leg Rub

Most basketball fans can agree it’s good to see Jay-Z and Beyoncé sitting courtside again, regardless of who you’re rooting for. As those watching Saturday’s game 1 of the Bucks vs. Nets series may have noticed, Jay and Bey got pretty cozy in their front row seats. At one point, Jay even began rubbing his wife’s leg as they watched the game, which as The Grio points out, led some people to speculate that this was his way of calming Bey’s anxiety. On Sunday, Bey’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram to dispel any such notion.
NBA

LeBron And Jay-Z Rocking Rolex And AP, Respectively

Season four of NBA megastar LeBron James' HBO series The Shop debuted on Friday, and my gosh were there watches. Set in a barbershop – actual haircuts are given over friendly debate – the show has hosted many high-profile people since it went on the air, up to and including former President Barack Obama. Still, it's not every day when a guest as big as Jay-Z drops by. Not only did the greatest living rapper (and lots more) wear a dope, highly complicated AP Royal Oak, several of the other people participating in the conversation had great watches on. It says something that LeBron's coral red Oyster Perpetual (below) was the tamest wristwear we spotted.
Celebrities

Jay-Z Says "Super Gangsta Rappers" Thanked Him For "4:44"

Anytime Jay-Z pops out for some sort of interview, there's always a gem to takeaway. His appearance on LeBron James' The Shop had the rapper opening up about everything from learning how to swim to his relationship with DMX. Though it's been a few years since Jay released his last album 4:44, he touched on the importance of the album, especially to other rappers who've faced similar issues in their personal lives.
Music

Interview: “Perculator” Rapper T-Hood on City Girls “Twerkulator”: I Was the First to Do This [Watch]

Atlanta rapper T-Hood has been riding a phenomenal wave of success for a year now thanks to his hot viral single “Perculator.” Whether it’s the radio or the club, when folks hear “Perculator” they know what time it is. Over the weekend, Quality Control’s City Girls released their new song “Twerkulator” and T-Hood fans immediately brought it to his attention. The popular rapper recently took things to Instagram to share his concerns with the record as well. In the post he respectfully taps into the injustice he feels regarding the song similarities and timing of the release. As his post circulates the streets of Atlanta, I was able to hear his point of view. Check out the full interview below!
Celebrities
Posted by
93.1 WZAK

Diddy & J. Cole Connect, Playfully Re-enact Their Infamous Scrap

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Back in 2013, the world took notice of chatter that Diddy and J. Cole got into a bit of a physical kerfuffle at an industry party that thankfully didn’t escalate. Cole, who recently mentioned the moment on a recent track, connected with the original Bad Boy himself with the two playfully reenacting their fight.
Celebrities

JAY-Z Explains Writing ‘Still D.R.E.’ For Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg

JAY-Z doesn’t typically give up the game behind many of the songs he’s written for other artists but on the latest episode of LeBron James‘s HBO series The Shop which aired Friday (May 28), the Brooklyn mogul gave Bron and Maverick Carter a little insight to one of his more memorable behind-the-pen moments.
Music
Posted by
97.9 The Beat

Lil Duval Talks New Stand Up Special, Relationships + Reveals New Song With Boosie Badazz

Lil Duval is still living his best life and has so many things coming up. He recently released the trailer to his comedy special, Living My Best Life. After topping the charts with his same-titled single, Duval is coming for more hits and wants to continue to make music. He talks about collaborating with Boosie, his perfect Verzuz battle, and what’s coming next for the comedian.