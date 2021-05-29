Cancel
Strongsville, OH

Asia Garden in Strongsville Slapped with 14 Health Code Violations

SCDNReports
Strongsville, OH

Asia Garden at 19648 W 130th St, Strongsville had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Asia Garden received a total of 14 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Cuyahoga County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(B)(1)
Critical PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

3717-1-02.3(A)
Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. ** Observed employee drink/laptop/etc. set up to be used while peeling/cutting snow peas. Please ensure food/personal items are stored away from food/food contact surfaces when doing food preparation.

3717-1-03.2(A)(2)
Critical Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods. ** Observed food employee handling sushi fish with bare hands. Instructed food employee to wash hands/put on gloves. Explained that utensils/gloves must be used when handling ready-to-eat foods.

3717-1-03.3(F)
Critical Records for freezing of fish for parasite destruction not retained. ** Updated letter of guarantee from Ocean Providence not available at time of inspection.

3717-1-03.2(C)
Critical Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. ** Observed fried chicken being stored in cardboard boxes in the walk-in freezer. Cardboard is not smooth/durable/easily cleanable and can contaminate exposed food products. Cardboard should be changed out for a food container that is smooth/durable/easily cleanable ie food-grade plastic or metal.

3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(a)
Critical TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. ** Rice (for sushi) was holding at temperatures lower than 135*F at the time of inspection. Food employee reheated food to temperatures above 165*F at the time of inspection.

3717-1-03.4(G)
Critical Repeat Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. ** Per discussion, some food products that were not marked (IE Sushi-grade fish) were being held past 24 hr time periods without date marking. All items held past 24 hours must be appropriately date marked with the date of preparation/date of expiration or both.

3717-1-07.1(A)
Corrected During Inspection Critical Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. ** Observed aluminum foil sheets being stored with chemicals (ie hand sanitizer) PIC moved aluminum foil sheets to an appropriate location away from chemicals.

3717-1-04.1(Y)
Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. ** Thermometers were not present in the (3) 2 door coolers or the single-door cooler.

3717-1-03.2(T)
Food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation. ** Observed snow peas being prepared at a table in the customer service area (food preparation should occur in designated locations to prevent intentional/unintentional contamination from customers/other employees).

3717-1-03.2(K)
In-use utensils improperly stored. ** Observed knife being stored between prep top coolers on the food preparation line. Please ensure all in-use utensils are stored in/on clean and sanitized surfaces.

3717-1-04.2(I)
No sanitizer test kit available. ** Obtain Cl- sanitizing test kit

3717-1-06.4(B)
Repeat Facility not maintained clean. ** Observed build-up on the floors/walls of the 3 compartment sink and the wall of the dish pit. Please ensure the facility is cleaned regularly so that build-up is minimized.

3717-1-06.4(D)
The ventilation system not maintained. ** Observed excessive build-up of grease/debris on the hood ventilation system filters. Please ensure filters are pulled/cleaned regularly so that build-up is minimized.

Additional Notes From Inspector

  • Food preparers must wear a hair restraint (hat, hairnet, or other method approved by the licensor) and Latex gloves are not permitted (vinyl, nitrile, and polyethylene gloves are permitted)
  • Observed food employee touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.
  • The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention.

