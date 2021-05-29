Freedom of Spirituality

Life can feel like a battle sometimes. You know the expressions – ones like “Every time I seem to get ahead, something seems to knock me two steps back”; or “I’m doing good just to keep my head above water”; or “If I didn’t have bad luck, I wouldn’t have any luck at all”; or “that’s just my luck”; and the all too prideful coping statement “If the Lord never gives more than I can handle, He must think I’m awfully strong.” Well, the fact is you and I are in a battle. But, it is not a battle of finances, physical health, time management, or anything of the physical realm. It’s a spiritual battle and it is real. It may sometimes manifest itself in the physical life, but it is really being waged in and on our souls.