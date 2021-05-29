Cancel
Religion

Freedom of Spirituality

By Mike Kitko
goodmenproject.com
 16 days ago

I choose to only share my time with folks who bring out the very best in me. Yesterday in a discussion with someone who has helped me tremendously, we began speaking about our spirituality. I am a spirit-junkie, and spend 95% of my open hours in study and learning.

goodmenproject.com
ReligionKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Surviving difficulties: Faith and Spirituality

(ABC 6 NEWS)- Joan Murray, an American poet, writer, playwright, and editor, went in-depth on post-pandemic trust, faith and spirituality. For more information on Joan Murray's books visit: joanmurrayministries.org and seedsofhopemissions.org.
Religionchurchofsaintmary.com

Summer Spirituality Series with Father Vince

Father Vince’s Summer Spirituality Series takes place on four Saturday mornings in June and July:. Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Tucson, AZwcn247.com

Spirituality underpins migrant activism in US borderlands

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Protecting migrants and honoring the humanity of those who died on the northbound trek is a kind of religion in southern Arizona, where faith communities four decades ago founded the Sanctuary Movement sheltering Central Americans refugees. Spirituality remains at the heart of borderlands activism, with faith-based groups like the Tucson Samaritans that leave water and food in the Sonoran Desert. Artist Alvaro Enciso plants three or four crosses a week at sites where human remains have been found. Over eight years, he's marked more than 1,000 locations across lands dotted with empty black water jugs and camouflage backpacks beneath circling turkey vultures.
Religioncumberlandheights.org

Sunday Sermon: Humility and Spiritual Growth

Spirituality is not just for us in moments of life when things are going really well or when we’re in a lot of pain. Spirituality is meant to be practiced all the time. God is with us in the moments we feel chaos, disorder and struggles but God is also with us in moments of happiness, lightness and freedom.
Religionchristianity.com

How Can There Be Beauty in Spiritual Lows?

A spiritual low is a time when a person feels distant from Jesus and might doubt that God is good. Virtually all Christians experience spiritual lows. Fritz Chery wrote, “I’ve noticed that in my own prayer life God allows Himself to be found by me. We are the ones who don’t seek Him with all our hearts. Often there is something that is holding us back from seeking the Lord.” But beauty can and often does emerge from these dry times if we take them to the Lord in prayer.
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Spiritual sobriety and moderation

“Be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the Lord, and depart from evil.” So just what ‘evil’ is being referred to here? It’s the evil of arrogantly believing oneself wise as to the things of God and understanding Him, thinking you posses the “forbidden knowledge of good and evil.”
Los Angeles, CAHyperallergic

An Exhibition Trembles With Black Spiritualities

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — On April 9, 1906, Reverend William J. Seymour held a prayer meeting at Richard Ashbury’s home on Bonnie Brae Street in downtown Los Angeles. For days he had been preaching about how baptism in the Holy Spirit allowed for direct experiences with the divine, as evidenced by the ability to speak in tongues. Although some criticized his teachings as heretical nonsense, his meetings attracted large crowds that cut across racial, class, gender, and age barriers. Eventually, the Reverend and his believers moved to a larger building on Azusa Street, where revivals — gatherings that aid in an individual’s spiritual reawakening after a period of moral neglect — occurred over the next three years.
Religionjccpgh.org

Bring Sofa Spirituality to My Community

In addition to offering public dialogues inspired by our archive of video interviews, we also bring Sofa Spirituality directly to organizations across the United States. We will customize a dialogue experience for your community, offer coaching for you to use Sofa resources, and even bring you onto our team to facilitate dialogues.
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

5 Spiritual Books for Beginners To Start the Awakening Journey

I wish I had an open mind in my teens to pick such a book. As a teen, I hated my parents, and my parents loved religion. So my first idea of rebellion against my parents was to oppose all the religious practices. I had developed a total disregard for all such beliefs, and I made the mistake of disconnecting from Self. I always steered clear of the Spirituality section in the library.
ReligionNorwich Bulletin

Spirituality: crossing the finish line

I will never forget a conversation that I had with a member of another church in town. His pastor had just retired after a very long tenure. He had baptized, married and buried three generations of prominent families in the church. He was an icon in the community and a much beloved figure. As the man spoke of his longtime pastor, he said that the man had a great ministry at the church.
ReligionThrive Global

Tuesday Spiritual Wellness: Yuval Zamir

Awaking in the comforts of a beautiful morning is a splendid thing. For starters, it gives wellness to the very blessings of high praise. Having granted another opportunity, and day, on this Earth is another fascinating blessing! Every day is another chance to thank The Most High for another chance on this Earth. Another opportunity in being able to create, and bestow magnificent wonders!
bitchute.com

Mindfulness Spiritual Quotes For Spiritualists #269

The most advanced and powerful weapons in your possession are your positive thoughts. If it is not happening in your life, you are not asking for it. The Law of attraction never fails. Sukant Ratnakar. Ignore what's imperfect; ap…
Healthgoodmenproject.com

Spiritual Death and Rebirth

I have not been writing much in recent weeks despite my desire to help others thrive. The truth is that I have been going through tremendous spiritual change since COVID and it has been difficult for me to process and to understand. So many of us have these spiritual initiations and few of us have the support we need to make it through the process. I am not an expert in this area but I did feel the need to write about where I am now.
Religionorbys.net

Understanding Spiritual Gifts Part 3

Thank you so much for watching. We hope this message blesses you.Watch live on facebook Wednesday @ 7pm CSTSunday @ 10:30 am CSTKEEP UP WITH GVBCWebsite: Glo...
ReligionIndianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: When a loved one converts to Islam

“Verily never will Allah change the condition of a people until they change it themselves (with their own souls).” Qur’an 13:11. Converting to a new religion — not just a denominational shift — can be just as much challenging as it is exciting. The learning of new knowledge and conceptualizing new understandings can be quite mentally and spiritually stimulating and refreshing; however, for many new converts to Al-Islam, regardless of their age, one of their biggest challenges can be the response of family and friends, especially for the youngster who is very much endeared to obeying and respecting their parents — individuals who, in some situations, are still dependent on parents.
Religion1stnews.com

Mike Bamiloye explains spiritual implications of domestic violence

Nigerian preacher and gospel movie filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye has explained why husbands and wives should never engage in domestic violence. The Christian filmmaker said any man who hits his wife deserves a place in a psychiatric hospital and a wife who hits her husband is a living dead. According to...
Brunswick, GABrunswick News

Letter writer recounts his spiritual journey

I was born under troubling circumstances, into troubled times, in this most “trying” of places, America. I was free to try anything, and I pushed its limits. For several of my nearly nine decades on this planet, I searched for answers to vexing questions. How I should live my life, and by whose standards, was my most troubling.
lecflint.com

Are You a Spiritual Lollygagger?

June is such a wonderful month with its graduations and weddings celebrating the next step many are taking in their life. Graduates stepping forward with new knowledge to share as they interact with the world, and newlyweds stepping forward with the hopefulness and trust in love that comes with joining in union with another. And, of course, June always brings us to the mid-point of each year. Right now we are midway through 2021. January of this year didn’t seem to hold much promise for a positive next step for the world, and for a while we may have all been wondering if and when we’d be free again. With all the fearful confusion and conflict in our country, alone, as the year began, it didn’t seem to foretell the positive changes that are taking place right now as we’re suddenly experiencing increased freedom to interact with one another.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Don’t Grow Weary in the Spiritual Battle

Life can feel like a battle sometimes. You know the expressions – ones like “Every time I seem to get ahead, something seems to knock me two steps back”; or “I’m doing good just to keep my head above water”; or “If I didn’t have bad luck, I wouldn’t have any luck at all”; or “that’s just my luck”; and the all too prideful coping statement “If the Lord never gives more than I can handle, He must think I’m awfully strong.” Well, the fact is you and I are in a battle. But, it is not a battle of finances, physical health, time management, or anything of the physical realm. It’s a spiritual battle and it is real. It may sometimes manifest itself in the physical life, but it is really being waged in and on our souls.
Religioncsldallas.org

Opportunity for Spiritual Growth – Everything Grist for the Mill

Every challenge is an opportunity for spiritual growth if we will let it be grist for our spiritual mill. Grist is any grain that was brought to be ground at the mill. Because millers always received a portion of it in payment, they would grind any grain, no matter what it was. Thus they always benefited from whatever was ground. Likewise, every activity, mistake, challenge, or opportunity is grist for our spiritual mill.