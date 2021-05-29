Routes: SFO to Tahiti, Europe update, unruly fliers, AA-JetBlue, new LAX terminal, more

In the latest developments, new Bay Area routes or added flights are now available from JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Southwest, with more coming later this year from Alaska and Southwest; other California routes are being added by Frontier, Alaska, American and Southwest; United plans a full winter schedule from SFO to Rocky Mountain ski resorts; Spirit Airlines and American announce big expansions at Miami and Austin respectively; AA also plans to enter the air taxi business with next-generation electric aircraft; with France now open to U.S. visitors, airlines expand their trans-Atlantic schedules to that country; Spain also welcomes foreign visitors back; Customs and Border Protection now allows remote video interviews for travelers renewing their Global Entry memberships; Apple is working with TSA to let iPhone users store their driver’s licenses electronically; travelers could face delays at airport screening in the weeks ahead; Alaska Airlines seeks code-sharing deal with Qatar Airways; international route news from Southwest, United, American and Emirates; and LAX cuts the ribbon on its new “Terminal 1.5.”