Perry County, PA

Bender, Gibney win primary contests for judges

By Jim T. Ryan
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
In May 18′s primary election, it appears from results that the two judge elections in Perry County are settled with Andrew Bender and Richard Gibney winning common pleas judge and magisterial district judge races, respectively. In the three-way race for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 41st...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg School District hires new superintendent

The Harrisburg School District has a new leader. Reading High School Principal Eric Turman has officially been hired as the superintendent of the Harrisburg School District. “I’m very delighted and very humbled by having the opportunity to serve as your superintendent of schools,” he said in a virtual meeting with the school board Monday. “I can’t wait to get started with all the work that needs to get done.”
PennLive.com

No tax increase in proposed Harrisburg School District budget

Good news for Harrisburg property owners – the school district is not expected to raise taxes for the 2021-22 school year. In fact, the Harrisburg School District is in better financial shape than officials had anticipated, considering the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, and the district will be able to balance the budget while making investments in infrastructure, staffing and educational programs.
PennLive.com

Pa. Department of Education announces winners of annual Governor’s STEM Competition

The Department of Education (PDE) recently announced the winners of the eighth annual Governor’s STEM Competition, which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic. “Pennsylvania is a leader in STEM education and this competition demonstrates how students are using the skills they have learned in their classrooms to create real-life solutions to everyday problems,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release. “This competition inspires students and every year we see teams who have accepted the challenge and shown us the remarkable work happening in our schools.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania ranked as one of the ‘most fun’ states in the nation

Everyone has their own idea about what “fun” is, from those who like a social night out to others who prefer a quiet night in. However, one study has put a scientific twist on the concept of entertainment, ranking each of the 50 states from the “most fun” to the, well, least. Fortunately, Pennsylvania broke the top 10.
PennLive.com

York County Prison’s new warden has worked at the facility for more than 2 decades

York County Prison has a new warden but it’s someone very familiar to the prison. The York County Prison Board on Wednesday selected Adam Ogle as the new warden. Ogle has worked at the prison since 2000, rising through the ranks and most recently holding the title of acting warden after Clair Doll was appointed executive director of York County Human Services. Ogle previously served as deputy warden of security service and in various other capacities throughout his career.
Will PA election results be delayed?

On Monday night as Pennsylvanians prepared to vote many also began to wonder if they would get the results on election night. In November of 2020, many of the results were up in the air as counties worked to navigate a number of challenges and some even waited to begin the canvassing process altogether.
Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Barletta to Enter Pennsylvania’s GOP Stakes for Governor

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania’s GOP stakes for governor. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of Pennsylvania. The 65-year-old Barletta becomes the first prominent figure to enter the 2022 governor’s race. Barletta is a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul Pennsylvania’s election law and fight illegal immigration. Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Pennsylvania in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.