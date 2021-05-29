Bender, Gibney win primary contests for judges

The Department of Education (PDE) recently announced the winners of the eighth annual Governor’s STEM Competition, which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic. “Pennsylvania is a leader in STEM education and this competition demonstrates how students are using the skills they have learned in their classrooms to create real-life solutions to everyday problems,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release. “This competition inspires students and every year we see teams who have accepted the challenge and shown us the remarkable work happening in our schools.