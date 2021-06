1: They have the best starting big three in the NBA with likely 2021 NBA MVP Center Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. Harris is underrated and while he should score a bit more in the playoffs when the starters will not get that many minutes to rest. He is a talented defender as well. Simmons is an elite defender that can score at will when his team needs him to. Embiid is simply a beast who can drop over 45 points and 10 rebounds, with several blocked shots against anyone he plays against. Joel is the heart and soul of this team. the terms other two starters are very good as well in the criminally underrated Seph Curry and they should be rookie defensive player of the year Matisse Tybule.