Perry County family continues fundraising to build center in memory of son killed in Iraq

It’s been almost 16 years since Marine Lance Cpl. Jason Frye of Landisburg was killed by a roadside bomb in Fallujah, Iraq, at 19 years old. Today, sitting in the living room of their Tyrone Twp. home, his mother Connie Frye alternates between tears for the son she buried and laughter for the happy, giving and merry prankster Jason was in life. Father Gary Frye is more stone-faced, but one can see the pain of losing a son in his eyes, too.