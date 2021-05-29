Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry County, PA

Perry County family continues fundraising to build center in memory of son killed in Iraq

Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been almost 16 years since Marine Lance Cpl. Jason Frye of Landisburg was killed by a roadside bomb in Fallujah, Iraq, at 19 years old. Today, sitting in the living room of their Tyrone Twp. home, his mother Connie Frye alternates between tears for the son she buried and laughter for the happy, giving and merry prankster Jason was in life. Father Gary Frye is more stone-faced, but one can see the pain of losing a son in his eyes, too.

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
78K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bridgeport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Perry County, PA
Government
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Home, PA
County
Perry County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bicentennial Park#Fundraising#Playgrounds#Charity#Marine Lance#Fryes#Christian#Friends#Chesapeake Bay Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
News Break
Charities
Related
Carlisle, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Sadler Health Center to hold five-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of event in Carlisle

The Sadler Health Center in Carlisle is holding a “Roll Up Your Sleeves & Celebrate America’s Re-Opening” event from June 23-27. Music, giveaways, prizes, and special downtown sales and promotions will be offered. The event will take place throughout downtown Carlisle. Vaccinations will be given in front of the Sadler Health Center at 100 N. Hanover St. from from noon – 7 p.m. daily during the event.