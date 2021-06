After losing home court in game one of this best of seven-game series, the Sixers had to get back to the drawing board for games two and three. And they did. They knotted the series back up 1-1 before it turned to Atlanta. And in the first of two bouts down South, they took home court back with a decisive 127-111 victory. Well, game four felt similar at first. After having possessed a 21 point lead in game 2 en route to a victory, then a 22 point lead in game 3 en route to another, Philly quickly rattled off an 18 point lead in game four. It just didn’t last. One thing we know heading into this pivotal game 5, it has been a series of runs.