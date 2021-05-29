Cancel
PCM splits with Saydel on Friday night

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 26 days ago

PCM hit the road Friday night to take on the Saydel Eagles. The Mustangs softball game ended in a 12-2 defeat, while the baseball game resulted in a 7-2 win. Sage Burns led the Mustang offense in the baseball game collecting three hits. Gavin Fenton added 2 hits and 3 RBI’s to give PCM the advantage on offense. Andrew Mitchell collected the win on the mound, while Durant Van Dyke earned the save in relief. The Mustangs have swung the bats well in their two wins, which Head Coach Jeff Lindsay is happy about after saying he wanted that aspect of their game to improve.

www.kniakrls.com
