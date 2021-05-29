Norwalk Baseball and Softball Win Friday

In a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state championship game, the Norwalk baseball team took down #1 in 3A Gilbert 8-3, as aired on KNIA3 Friday. The Warriors were crisp throughout the night, scoring in all but the sixth inning. Norwalk methodically tacked on one run apiece in innings one through three, but Gilbert answered with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth, courtesy of a pair of Norwalk errors. A Ryan Wood single in the bottom of the fourth broke the game open by scoring two runs. Another run in the frame and two more in the fifth would conclude the scoring, and excellent pitching the rest of the way held the Tigers off the board. Head Coach Chad Wiedmann says his team performed well in all aspects of the game.