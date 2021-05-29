Cancel
Norwalk, IA

Norwalk Baseball and Softball Win Friday

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state championship game, the Norwalk baseball team took down #1 in 3A Gilbert 8-3, as aired on KNIA3 Friday. The Warriors were crisp throughout the night, scoring in all but the sixth inning. Norwalk methodically tacked on one run apiece in innings one through three, but Gilbert answered with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth, courtesy of a pair of Norwalk errors. A Ryan Wood single in the bottom of the fourth broke the game open by scoring two runs. Another run in the frame and two more in the fifth would conclude the scoring, and excellent pitching the rest of the way held the Tigers off the board. Head Coach Chad Wiedmann says his team performed well in all aspects of the game.

Norwalk, IAkniakrls.com

Norwalk Spring Sports Update – 5-16-21

The Norwalk girls tennis team hosted Ottumwa Saturday in the first round of regional postseason play. The Warriors fell 5-2 to end the team’s season. The two wins came from Ava Johnson and Madison Haskell in singles. No events are on the schedule Monday. Action returns Tuesday.
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.