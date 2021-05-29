Cancel
Travel

Side trip: Homestead National Historical Park

By Beatrice Daily Sun
Kearney Hub
 27 days ago

* The National Park Service’s Homestead National Historical Park continues to serve as southeast Nebraska's largest tourism attraction. * The park was established in 1936 to recognize the Homestead Act of 1862, which was signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln to encourage Western migration by providing settlers 160 acres of public land. In exchange, homesteaders paid a small filing fee and were required to complete five years of continuous residence before receiving ownership of the land.

