Astros' Cristian Javier: Throws four relief innings

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Javier allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over four relief innings in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres. Javier is the odd-man out of the rotation after Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi were activated off the injured list. This was Javier's first appearance out of the bullpen and an encouraging one at that. Houston's bullpen, outside of closer Ryan Pressly, has not performed well this season.

