What is it like to walk on a line, hundreds of feet above the ground, on a rope that’s thinner than your belt? And why would anyone ever do it? Ari DeLashmutt, a world-class highliner from Bend, joined us to share more about the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of until now. He's featured in the new docu-series "Pushing the Line", which follows some of the top highliners and the up-and-comers of the sport, who live together and push each other to take on the craziest places to set lines and break records.