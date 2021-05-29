Cancel
Andover, MA

Local communities host Memorial Day events

The Eagle-Tribune
 17 days ago

Andover — The town will not hold its annual Memorial Day parade. Instead, Veterans Services is hosting a flag ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery at noon on Monday. Haverhill — The city will not hold a Memorial Day parade this year. Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago said although COVID-19 guidelines were to be lifted May 29, there wasn't enough time to coordinate a parade. The Haverhill Police Relief Association will join the Haverhill Police Department to pay tribute to the department's fallen officers during a ceremony with brief remarks Monday at 9 a.m. outside the police station on Bailey Boulevard station. The ceremony will be attended by interim Chief Anthony Haugh and Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty.

www.eagletribune.com
