Maine Sen. Susan Collins introduced the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, otherwise known as the Havana Bill, to the Senate on May 25th. The proposed bipartisan bill would support American diplomats who have suffered from potential energy attacks that are linked to causing brain injuries. The diplomats who have been impacted work at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba and the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China.