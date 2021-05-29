Chicago Blackhawks: 3 St. Louis Blues free agents to consider

The NHL Draft is still over a month away, but the awareness of prospects to be on the lookout for is always on the rise. Especially for a team like the Chicago Blackhawks, who don’t have any Stanley Cup Playoffs to worry about this summer. In an attempt to actually have playoff hockey to consider in future months of April, May, and June, Chicago needs to not only hit on their top draft picks, like this year’s 11th overall pick, but also their subsequent picks beyond that. Remember, not all Stanley Cup contenders are built with only first-round picks.