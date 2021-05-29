Soapbox: Resident Evil Gaiden Is Good, Actually

I’ve never been one to play horror games, okay? I tried to play Outlast and couldn’t even make it through the demo, I tried to play Slender: The Arrival and didn’t last 5 minutes, hell, I even tried to play Amnesia: The Dark Descent back when it was huge on YouTube (before I even had a PC to call my own), and I just couldn’t do it. Mentally I can’t handle it, for whatever reason, I just can’t do it. So, when I requested a review copy of Resident Evil Village (and then received a review copy), I had absolutely no idea what I was thinking, because the game is terrifying (at least if you’re someone like me), but I had to play it. I had to muster up the guts to get it done and just get through it, because now it’s my job. Here we are, many hours later, so how do I feel about Resident Evil Village? Please keep in mind that this will reveal some pretty big spoilers for Resident Evil Village – you’ve been warned.