Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

An NYC Hotel Will Give Discounts To Anyone Named James

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 18 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is really important news for my younger brother because his name is James. Anybody named James could benefit if they're heading to New York, where the James Hotel is holding a promotion offering discounts for anyone named James - first or last name. This could be costly for the hotel since James is such a common name. Think of how much cheaper that kind of promotion would be if it was for the Waldorf Astoria. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Common Name#The James Hotel#The Waldorf Astoria#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelTechCrunch

Mint House claims top NYC hotel after COVID changed its hospitality business

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way Mint House operates, and as the world starts to reopen, the company is well positioned to serve business and pleasure travelers alike. Mint House launched in 2017 and raised $15 million in 2019 as it expanded its offering. At the time Tige Savage, Revolution Venture managing partner and Mint House investor, described the company like this: “Mint House is the best of a hotel without the worst of a hotel and the best of an Airbnb without the worst of an Airbnb.”
LifestyleLucknow Sentinel

YATES: The Ritz Hotel of Bayfield was suitably named

In 1853, William Wellington Connor, prominent Bayfield Orangeman, militia officer and entrepreneur, purchased the northwest corner of Cameron and Main streets. He built one of the village’s first hotels and called it the Royal Exchange. Despite its grand name, it was little more than a log cabin where weary travellers could get a night’s rest, a meal and perhaps a stiff drink to revive flagging spirits. From those humble beginnings, the site would evolve into the Ritz Hotel, one of Bayfield’s most renowned resort destinations.
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Sixty Soho - The Luxury NYC Hotel You Need To Stay At

So before I lived in New York City, I would visit all the time. And since I didn’t live here I either had to stay with friends or stay in a hotel. Last summer I had the absolute pleasure of staying at The Sixty Hotel in Soho. I don’t typically stay at luxury hotels when I travel because I am normally on more of a budget, however this time I was at the hotel for a wedding! And let me tell you it was seriously the perfect location!
New York City, NYNew York Post

Here’s what’s new at NYC’s freshly reopened 5-star hotels

The booming foodie scene in Mystic, Conn., is so much more than pizza. Retail sales dropped 1.3 percent in May, but services rose. Lockdown-weary Americans are overrunning national parks. Non-electric steaming is the travel laundry hack you need. The bellhops are back this summer. Nearly every hotel in the New...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

With a camera, hotel worker sets out to prove NYC is not 'dead'

NEW YORK - In August 2020, the New York Post published an essay called "New York City is dead Forever." It enraged (for a lack of appropriate terms) many New Yorkers. One of them was Jerry Seinfeld, who responded with an essay in the New York Times saying the city is not dead. But he's not the only one.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Checking in: 8 extraordinary new hotels opening in NYC this year

Yes vacancy. Last year was among the worst years ever for city hotels and the figures are daunting. “There were approximately 700 hotels with nearly 125,000 rooms pre-COVID,” said Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City. “225 hotels closed either temporarily or permanently between April last year and last month. We estimate the current number of hotels now open to be about 550.”
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

11 New NYC Hotels That Are Making the Big Apple Even More Delicious

The 13.5-mile-long island known as Manhattan is one of the greatest cities in the world—just ask any New Yorker. After all, it has everything: Broadway’s slew of emotion-inducing productions, Michelin-starred restaurants offering dinner well past midnight, Fashion Week–goers serving looks on the streets, and world-class hotels that make New Yorkers abandon their high-rises and brownstones for a much-needed staycation.
Retaildailyhive.com

Fairmont is deeply discounting stays at many BC hotel properties

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Hotels’ recovery taking longer in NYC than elsewhere

Hotels in New York City are slowly rising from the pandemic wreck, but their road to recovery looks longer and harder than in other metro areas. Across the city, the occupancy rate for hotels that are open was 58.7 percent for the week ending May 29, according to lodging data provider STR. The rate was 87.2 percent in the comparable week in 2019.
New York City, NYPosted by
710 WOR

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Hotel Opens In NYC

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Hotel is opening in Times Square. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony to debut the 32-storey hotel, complete with five restaurants, live entertainment daily and a heated pool. The two-story restaurant includes a 32-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty holding a margarita replica, instead of a torch.
Lifestylefathomaway.com

Stay to Give Back: Hotels Making the World a Better Place

To celebrate the launch of our new book, Travel North America (And Avoid Being a Tourist), we'll be publishing excerpts throughout the summer. We're starting with a roundup of hotels that are making smart, sustainable choices that contribute positively to the local community. Feels especially relevant and important in a post-pandemic world, doesn't it? We should all travel better, smarter, and more thoughtfully. These places deliver on all of the above, and so much more.
LifestylePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Six Flags Tests New Roller Coaster In New Jersey

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Six Flags has opened a new roller coaster in New Jersey, the Jersey Devil. Like New Jersey's hockey team, the Devils, it's named after a mythical creature that is said to wander the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Who knew? This is the world's tallest single-rail coaster. So you're on one rail going up 13 stories upside down and back toward the ground. Altogether now, Sarah McCammon.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Mega hotel opens in NYC as Big Apple inches ‘toward normality’

While pessimists have been saying New York City is kaput for over a year, one Spanish hotel company begs to differ. This week the NH Hotel Group, which owns 93 upscale hotels mostly in Europe, opened its first American property, the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, located on East 38th Street between Madison and Park avenues in a 1920’s Renaissance Revival building.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

MGM Grand Names James Reyes VP of Hospitality

MGM Grand Detroit announced May 13 that James Reyes has been appointed the new vice president of hospitality. He will assume leadership over the property’s food and beverage operations including D. PRIME Steakhouse, TAP Sports Bar, Axis Lounge, BetMGM Sports Lounge, Breeze Dining Court, and The Roasted Bean. Reyes will also have oversight of hotel and spa operations, retail, wardrobe, and public area departments.