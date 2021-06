On the brink of a holiday weekend and the return of many employees from working remotely back to the office, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) issued new guidance on Friday, May 28 regarding vaccinations in the workplace. Since March 2020, the EEOC has updated a question and answer document entitled “What You Should Know about COVID-19 and the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, and other EEO Laws,” to provide employers with guidance on compliance with the EEO laws during the pandemic. Section K, which was originally issued on December 16, 2020 to address COVID-19 vaccinations, was updated to provide guidance on mandatory vaccine policies, reasonable accommodations for employees who decline the vaccine under a mandatory policy, and permissible incentives for employees and employee family members who elect to get vaccinated.