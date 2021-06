After two highly successful seasons, Kyle Falk has resigned as Neenah High School’s girls tennis coach. Falk, who will continue as Neenah’s boys tennis coach, led the Rockets to undefeated Fox Valley Association championships and state team tournament appearances in each of his two seasons. The Rockets went 16-1 during the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021 with the only loss coming 4-3 in the state championship match against Middleton. Neenah was 15-5 during the 2019 season and advanced to the state team tournament before falling 4-3 to Madison West in the quarterfinals.