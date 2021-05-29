MARC CHASE: Break free of COVID restraints with 'Safe Travels: Midwest Adventures'

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Last year, already popular national parks saw a surge of visitors looking to get outside. But as seasoned and new outdoor explorers took to the hiking trails, rivers, lakes, and forests of our national park system, not everyone planned their trip as responsibly and respectfully as the parks and the surrounding communities deserve. To help you plan a trip this summer that keeps you away from overcrowded park sites and drives you deeper into local rural communities, we've tapped two experts who know their way around national parks in this week's special Women Who Travel episode, presented by Travel Wyoming. Joined by Traveler contributor Emily Pennington, who has visited 61 of the U.S.' 63 national parks, and Diane Shober, executive director of Wyoming Office of Tourism, we chat through how to plan wisely (and far enough in advance) to enjoy the best of the National Park Service—and how to look beyond those 63 parks that can sometimes get too much love.