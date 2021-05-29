First-year educators recap a year like no other at Huntsville ISD

Matthew Lahey | HISD

Huntsville ISD teachers celebrated their last day of school on Thursday, marking an end to one of the most challenging years of their careers.

“It was a hard day for my heart, but it was a great day to party with my students and celebrate their successes, because they’ve all grown so much,” Scott Johnson Elementary first grade teacher Shelby Cervenka said.

“Honestly, I’m both really excited to be done with this year and very upset, because I feel like I did not have enough time with my kids,” Mance Park Middle School eighth grade English teacher Alexandra Estes added, noting that her students are all ready to move on to ninth grade, however, as many teachers feel at the end of the school year, she’s sad to see them go.

The 2020-21 school year set the precedent for first-year teachers Cervenka and Estes, and is certainly one they will always look back on for the hurdles they overcame at beginning of their career and for the bonds they made with their students in a difficult time.

“A lot of teachers don’t like to tell the kids it’s their first year, because they feel like they’ll be taken advantage of, but I told them it was my first year because I wanted to tell them that I’m learning in this COVID pandemic alongside you, we’re doing this together, you’re not alone,” Estes said.

“I just feel that I really grew to have an emotional bond with them. Because of the way that this year was, one of my biggest focuses was making that bond with them, so that no matter where they were, they would want to seek out and learn stuff, at least from my class,” Estes said, adding that on their final day, students from each of her classes came forward to share their appreciation for her and how much she meant to them throughout the year. They decorated her canvas tote bag and filled it with notes and letters to convey her impact on their lives.

It was an emotional year for all, as teachers dealt with their own personal lives in addition to having students both in-person and virtually. Cervenka’s first grade class started out online, transitioning to in-person in September with just three kids, and eventually grew to all 21 students learning face-to-face.

The year was not only a first for her as a teacher, but was also a precedent for her first grade students, who likely have no memory of pre-pandemic Kindergarten to know what a normal school year should be like.

“I don’t think that they would understand what a normal year of school is, because they haven’t had it. I feel like it’s harder for fourth grade and up because they actually have that memory of school before COVID,” Cervenka said, adding that it was harder for the third and fourth graders to remember to wear their masks, while her first graders had no issues due to that being their sense of normalcy.

While her students excelled in learning proper hygiene practices at such a young age, they missed out on vital socialization activities like recess and cafeteria lunches. For Estes’ eighth graders, they lost group work for the majority of the year, which is often deemed as one of the most effective learning methods for older kids to connect with the material on a peer-to-peer level. However, the past year has been a good year for practicing adaptivity to create stronger teachers and students.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when coming into this school year. I am a first year teacher, so coming into a pandemic school year was definitely something that I was a little skeptical about. However, our school was so flexible and we were so willing to learn past all of the TEA requirements for COVID, that even the kids were more resilient because of it. I just really appreciated that, I felt like that was the piece that we did the best on was being flexible and overcoming things,” Estes said.

For next year, Estes hopes for a more normal school experience for her kids, even if COVID precautions are still in place, that they are able to adapt to feel at ease, and focus solely on their growth. Cervenka is more hopeful that her kids can enjoy a more classic school experience next year in a COVID-free environment without masks.

While Cervenka’s first graders succeeded in diligently wearing their masks and even reminding other students in the halls about the safety of wearing them, at an age focused on developing communication skills, the required PPE was nearly a hindrance in learning.

District leaders said earlier this month that Huntsville ISD will drop mask requirements next year, but will continue to encourage them when three-feet of social distancing is not possible.

I hope we don’t have to wear masks, because it’s hard to hear the kids, it’s hard to talk, the speech is different, their developmental skills with wearing the mask, I feel is slower and not where it needs to be because I can’t see their mouth formations, I can’t see what letters they’re trying to say,” Cervenka said. “With the kids that lost half of Kindergarten, when they were coming in, some of them still didn’t know their alphabet, so that was hard at the beginning of the year trying to work with them in small groups.”

“This group of kids that missed a half year, unfortunately they’re behind in some way and I just hope that we have caught them up enough,” Cervenka said, adding that it is a problem that she will likely see next year as well, however, it doesn’t discourage her.

“I’m not in this job for the money, I’m in this job for them, they’re our future. If we don’t do what we can to make them better, what’s our future going to be?” she added.

Similarly for Estes, those learning gaps that she will likely see for several years to come at her level, have inspired her to begin graduate school at Sam Houston State University this summer to learn more strategies to help her students. Her degree will certify her in dyslexia and as a reading specialist, to better serve her students and help them reach their reading and writing levels, which will aid them in all of their subjects.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything. The administration here was so supportive and so helpful, not only to new teachers, but also to everybody that was on campus, because every time they were getting news that we needed to change something, they always found a way. Even though it had its challenges and we had our shortcomings, we also had our great strides,” Estes said. “All of the kids still grew in some way this year, which is always the goal. So I feel like no matter what we did or what we had to do because of this pandemic, we still did our job and I wouldn’t change that for the world.”

“It definitely wasn’t easy, but I wouldn’t say it was the worst year or the hardest year. I genuinely loved everything about this year beside COVID and all of the boogers,” Cervenka said.