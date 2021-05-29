Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, TX

Debating history: 'Critical race theory bill' draws concern from some

By Sally Sexton
Huntsville Item
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year, discussion of race relations, injustice and inequity has been pushed into the national spotlight. In Texas schools, those conversations could look a lot different if the Texas Legislature approves a bill that restricts how teachers can discuss current events in the classroom and teach about America’s historical treatment of people of color. House Bill 3979, which mirrors legislation making its way through state legislatures across the country, has been coined the “critical race theory bill,” which studies the ways race and racism have impacted America’s legal and social systems.

www.itemonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Huntsville, TX
Government
City
Huntsville, TX
Huntsville, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Toth
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#State Legislatures#The Texas Legislature#House#American History#Huntsville High School#Hb#Senate#The 1619 Project#The New York Times#Teks#Huntsville Isd#School Board Of Education#Weatherford Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Trump compares Giuliani to Eliot Ness, rips NY decision

Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the decision by a New York court to suspend his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani 's license to practice law in the state, calling the former mayor "the Eliot Ness of his generation." The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court announced earlier...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.