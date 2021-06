The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated problems in early care and education. But what exactly does this mean for children’s educational experiences and learning outcomes? Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 300 studies have taken place across the nation to capture the many obstacles faced by young children, families, and the early care and education (ECE) workforce. Scholars from the University of Michigan, University of Virginia, the Urban Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and seven other organizations and universities have synthesized a report of the highest-quality studies to more fully understand the pandemic’s impact on ECE programs.