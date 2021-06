CMNTY Culture Films, a sub-division of Philip Lawrence’s CMNTY Culture, announced that they will be the lead production company on “The Last Plantation.”. The film, which marks the company’s debut project, follows the untold true story of a Black soybean farmer, John Boyd Jr., and white accident attorney, James Farrin, as they overcome long odds and Washington gridlock to obtain $1.25 billion for over 18,000 Black farmers who had been discriminated against by the U.S. government. Boyd Jr. and Farrin took on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) — which had been nicknamed “the last plantation,” after decades of reported unjust treatment of Black farmers — with the case ultimately resulting in one of the largest civil rights settlements in history.