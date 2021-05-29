Memorial Day celebration to honor fallen heroes

Memorial Day is much more than an extra day off work. It’s an opportunity to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas in Huntsville is holding their annual Flagpole Remembrance Ceremony Monday to provide the community with an opportunity to honor these fallen heroes. The event will feature the lowering of the flags to half mast, laying of memorial wreaths, TAPS, prayer, a performance by the Huntsville Men’s Choir and a guest speaker.