Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

MacKenzie-Childs Holds Hiring Event In Fulton June 14

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event Monday, June 14. The event will be open by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated...

oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
839
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Volney, NY
State
New York State
City
Fulton, NY
County
Oswego County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocwny#N Second St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego Revival Grant: Oswego Comic Shop Offered Aid Amid New Ownership

OSWEGO – In late May, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced that 33 local businesses received funding from the COVID-19 Revival Grant Program totaling $225,000. Oswego County Today will feature these businesses who were offered a chance to rebuild after COVID-19 severely impacted small businesses across the nation. The Oswego Comic Shop was one business that received funds from the grant, obtaining $3,000 to rebuild after a year that saw extremely slow traffic.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia: Where’s The Money Going?

Where is Fulton’s Rescue Plan money going to and how much?. Syracuse is going to find out where their Rescue Plan money is going to but not Fulton! People in Fulton more than likely didn’t know they were going to get any money! When I asked my Common councilor about it and where it was going to be used I was given the standard Ans. “The Feds are going to tell us where”
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Benefit For Fulton Child To Be Held Saturday At Colloca Estate Winery

FULTON – This coming Saturday, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. there will be a benefit for Carmine Joyes at Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Rd., in Sterling, New York. Seven-year-old Carmine, of Fulton, New York, was severely burned in April from a fire explosion in Martville, New York, which caused over 40% of his body to become covered in third-degree burns. Carmine was transferred to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston, Masscahusetts, where he will undergo many surgeries. Carmine is a very friendly, and happy boy that has a long recovery ahead of him.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Lyla

OSWEGO – Lyla is a loveable friend to one and all. She is happiest when she is around anyone really, kids, dogs, other cats, ferrets even! Lyla loves love most of all and is always in need of belly rubs and head scratches. If you are interested in adopting Lyla,...
Altmar, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

APW Fifth-Graders Participate In Hovercraft Activity

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – Teams of fifth-grade students at APW Elementary School learned all about science, cooperation and leadership as they constructed a self-propelled hovercraft. The Hovercraft Project is an all-day experience where students utilize a variety of life skills and science curriculum lessons to plan, build, test and participate in successful...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

OCSD Updates Mask Policy While Outdoors Starting Today

OSWEGO – Beginning today, June 9, in-person activities at Oswego City School District that occur outdoors such as recess, athletics and physical athletics will no longer require mask use. District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III announced the updated protocols in a letter to parents and the community yesterday evening, noting...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Fulton Noon Rotary Club Clean Up Fulton Youth Soccer Organization

FULTON – The Fulton Noon Rotary Club recently gave back to the community by helping to clean up around the Fulton Youth Soccer Organization building and the garden near it. Rotarians Clean Up – Members of Fulton Noon Rotary Club weeded the garden, planted flowers and trimmed bushes around the building at the Fulton Youth Soccer Organization’s building at the soccer fields on Chase Road June 1. This was one of many service projects the club performs during the year.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 5/30 – 6/5/2021

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, New York, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced team slots are full for its 15th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser, which is taking place at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 12. Full story here.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

BUSINESSES FROM ACROSS THE AREA, CIVIC GROUPS, FOUNDATIONS, AND INDIVIDUALS HAVE ALL STEPPED UP TO SUPPORT FULTON BLOCK BUILDERS

In January 2021, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) launched their Fundraising Campaign, and once again the community support was astonishingly strong. Reyne Pierce, Jennifer Whalen, Karen Perwitz, Tammy Keding, Ann Casey, and Linda Eagan make up the FBB Fundraising Committee. “We all think the changes that FBB are bringing to the city are phenomenal and we are proud to go out to local businesses, civic groups, foundations, and individuals to ask for their support,” said Pierce. “We all volunteer to serve as Fundraisers and there are many more volunteers serving on multiple FBB committees. Organizations tell us they rarely are told that their contribution will be multiplied. Generally, an organization accepts that 70-80% of each dollar donated goes to the root cause, but thanks to the volunteers, the Shineman match and the homeowner investments, a donation to FBB is multiplied 4 times over and more!”
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Cuts Ribbon on New Splash Park and Mini Golf Course at Breitbeck Park

OSWEGO – On a nearly flawless and sunny summer day, Mayor Billy Barlow debuted the new water playground splash pad and nine hole mini golf course in Breitbeck Park. Barlow held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 4, hosting those from the Oswego Department of Public Works and their families, offering an inside look and opportunity to frolic in the splash pad. Those Department of Public Works employees prepared and built the mini golf course, while Parkitects, Inc partnered with the city to design and install the splash pad, according to a city press release. The splash pad will open up to the rest of the community Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. and is something that Barlow thinks can help beat the summer heat.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

United Way, Burritt gear up for Day of Caring; volunteers needed

FULTON — Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in the Day of Caring, established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service. The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26th and focuses on assisting home-bound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area.