MacKenzie-Childs Holds Hiring Event In Fulton June 14

In January 2021, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) launched their Fundraising Campaign, and once again the community support was astonishingly strong. Reyne Pierce, Jennifer Whalen, Karen Perwitz, Tammy Keding, Ann Casey, and Linda Eagan make up the FBB Fundraising Committee. “We all think the changes that FBB are bringing to the city are phenomenal and we are proud to go out to local businesses, civic groups, foundations, and individuals to ask for their support,” said Pierce. “We all volunteer to serve as Fundraisers and there are many more volunteers serving on multiple FBB committees. Organizations tell us they rarely are told that their contribution will be multiplied. Generally, an organization accepts that 70-80% of each dollar donated goes to the root cause, but thanks to the volunteers, the Shineman match and the homeowner investments, a donation to FBB is multiplied 4 times over and more!”