Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. You can see the difference in the eyes. There’s a sparkle, a look of joy that hasn’t been around for quite some time, years perhaps. Lexi Thompson looks as happy as she ever has in her decade-long career. Her carriage is a tick slower and more confident. The shoulders are more relaxed. The telltale facial muscles around her cheeks look as though she just came out of a spa, not like someone who is taking a one-shot lead into the final round of her 15th U.S. Women’s Open, a championship she is still looking to capture.