Huntsville releases 2021 football schedule

By Josh Criswell
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 17 days ago
Joseph Brown | The ItemHuntsville head coach Rodney Southern instructs his team during the second half of last week's area championship game against Barbers Hill. 

Coming off the program's first undefeated regular season this century, the Huntsville Hornets have unveiled the schedule for their 2021 campaign.

In what has become an annual tradition, Huntsville will scrimmage Lufkin at home on August 20 before opening the season with four non-district games against teams from the Houston area. The Hornets will play Houston Worthing (August 27), Willis (September 3) and Humble (September 10) at home before heading on the road to play CE King on September 17.

District 10-5A, Division II play will begin at home on September 24 against Bryan Rudder, followed by a trip to College Station to face A&M Consolidated on October 1. Other road trips include Lake Creek (October 21) and Lamar Fulshear (November 4), with the final home game of the regular season coming on October 29 against Montgomery.

Huntsville — which has a 32-7 record and seven playoff wins over the past three years — finished the 2020 season at 11-1, with its only loss coming against state runner-up Crosby in the third round of the playoffs.

