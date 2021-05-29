Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

History towers over this sweeping Midwestern landmark

By Lauren Brant Scottsbluff Star-Herald
nonpareilonline.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evening sun crests over the horizon casting a long shadow of this natural monument onto the surrounding landscape as birds chatter and longhorns graze in the fields below. The North Platte River and the bustling communities of Scottsbluff and Gering decorate the landscape below this iconic landmark. Various layers of the towering Scotts Bluff National Monument have formed during the past 33 million years, but that’s only part of the rich history it offers its visitors.

nonpareilonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern#Snakes#Birds#Longhorns Graze#The North Platte River#Native Americans#Sentinel Rock#Oregon Trail Pathway#Indians#Ccc#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
California Stateworldatlas.com

Sequoia National Park, California

Nicknamed as “The Golden State”, the California is geographically positioned in the western (Pacific) region of the United States. With an area of 423,970 sq. km, California is also the 3rd largest and the most populous state in the USA. California is widely known for its natural beauty and among all the US States it contains the highest number of national parks. The National Parks Service, an agency under the US Department of Interior, currently manages 63 National Parks in the entire United States with California's Sequoia National Park being one of them.
Travellawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

Overwhelmed Public Lands

Recent years have seen a rapid increase in the use of our public lands, to the point that the most popular, especially the national parks, are totally overwhelmed. It’s becoming a significant problem. I’m certainly one of them–in fact, if you see some white guy at Acadia National Park this weekend, it might be me (excited, it’s my first time!). Of course, almost everyone in the national parks is white because America. Our public lands are based on histories of racism as much as anything else. But in any case, people want to be there. What to do about it is a real quandary:
San Francisco, CAindialife.us

Landmark San Francisco tower reopens to tourists

San Francisco, June 18 : Coit Tower, the iconic white concrete column defining the San Francisco skyline since 1933, has reopened to tourists for the first time in 15 months. The 210-foot welcoming beacon, which houses the largest Depression Era art collection in the US, normally sees up to 1,500 visitors a day, reports Xinhua news agency.
AnimalsKPVI Newschannel 6

Range restored: Feds return bison preserve to CSKT

Ownership of the National Bison Range west of St. Ignatius officially moved from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “Today’s announcement marks the oﬃcial return of the Bison Range lands and resources to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams said in an email statement.
Wyoming Statewyodaily.com

Staff Views: Wearing Out Wyoming: Yellowstone tourism, economy and environment

As the least-populated state, we are always hyperaware when suddenly the highways are busy and the hotels are full. Tourist season is generally met with a wrinkled nose or furrowed brow when mentioned here in Wyoming, despite the fact that a large chunk of our economy, $3.05 billion in in-state spending last year according to the Wyoming Office of Tourism, is contributed by out-of-staters. We see tourists as litterers, campsite hoarders, wildlife provokers and generally rude guests.
Lifestylestcroixsource.com

STX CZM Approves Rehab of Salt River Visitor Center

The St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Committee unanimously approved a permit for the rehabilitation of the Salt River Visitor Center on Tuesday. CZM permit No. CZX-2-21(FC) is for the National Park Service to perform post-hurricane rehabilitation of the Salt River Visitor Center. The rehabilitation will occur within its existing foundation footprint, with repairs and alterations to the existing building to meet current code requirements.
Environmentwrrnetwork.com

HIGH fire danger in Yellowstone National Park

The National Park Service in Yellowstone is reporting increased fire danger within the park:. The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now HIGH. Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park. Campfires are only permitted within...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mama Bear serves as historic landmark, tour guide for Seneca County’s history

Driving by The Three Bears Complex in Ovid it’s clear things have changed. Over the last two decades The Friends of the Three Bears, now led by Phyllis Motil, change has been slow. Between funding challenges and logistical ones, with elected officials uncertain for many years how to proceed with various aspects of renovating the historic site – getting to this point was never a guarantee.
PoliticsSheridan Press

This land is ̵m̵y̵ our land

While driving through a mountain landscape right out of our backyard, a friend from an East Coast city recently asked me, “How do people in the West feel about public land? Are they upset that the government owns it?” The question wasn’t something I had considered before, and I took a minute to respond: “Sure, it is managed by the government,” I started, “But really it is owned by all of us. And so, of course not, everyone agrees with how it is managed.”
TravelTree Hugger

10 Extraordinary Hot Springs National Park Facts

Located in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas, Hot Springs National Park is a 5,550-acre retreat popular among nature lovers who come to enjoy the thermal waters and centuries-old traditions. Here are ten fascinating Hot Springs National Park facts. The Ecosystem Supports 47 Naturally Heated Springs. Hot Springs National Park is...
worldatlas.com

Olympic National Park, Washington

Nicknamed as “The Evergreen State”, the US State of Washington is geographically positioned in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. With an area of 184,827 sq. km, Washington is also the 18th largest and the 13th most populous state in the USA. Approximately half of the state’s total land area is covered by forests. It is estimated that about 36% of the state’s forest area is privately owned, while the remaining 64% area is managed as “public lands” by the Government. These public lands include the state’s national forests, parks, and wildlife refuges.
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

This Resort RV Park In Washington Was Recently Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The Country

When you think of accommodations with sweeping water views, you probably think of a 5-star hotel with a sky-high price tag. But the truth is, RV life and RV camping have never been more popular, and not just among retirees. And if you saw some of the campgrounds some of them parked in, you might […] The post This Resort RV Park In Washington Was Recently Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Designdesignboom.com

EX FIGURA uses water vapor to shape viewing tower landmark in iceland

Can a landmark be created from nature? asks creative studio EX FIGURA with ‘vapor tower’, a conceptual project imagined for a site in iceland. the proposal comprises a series of viewing towers and walkways that are designed around iceland’s hot springs, taking energy from the ground and releasing the excess in the form of water vapor to create a unique landmark amid the barren and volcanic landscape.
Minnesota StateMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Savor Black Minnesota history: 12 notable landmarks

African Americans have charted a unique and storied path in Minnesota. Scroll through the pages below for a glimpse of history told through notable landmarks. Sixty years ago, Interstate Highway 94 split through the heart of Saint Paul’s primarily African American Rondo neighborhood, dislocating many people and businesses. On Saturday, July 14, 2018, hundreds gathered for the opening ceremony of the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, which was created to honor the Rondo community and educate the youth about its history.
PoliticsDaily Inter Lake

'Yellowstone Reconsidered' project honors Indigenous people of Yellowstone country

Mountain Time Arts is hosting the first of many inter-tribal gatherings in response to next year’s 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. Esteemed participants include Emerson Bull Chief (Apsáalooke), Dean Nicolai (Salish/Kootenai), Shane Doyle (Apsáalooke), Ren Freeman (Eastern Shoshone) and Jason Baldes (Northern Shoshone). This group will be joined by numerous Indigenous students from Montana and Wyoming’s tribal colleges and universities.
Blue Ridge, VAmountainmedianews.com

Tourism to the Blue Ridge Parkway creates economic benefits

A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 14.1 million visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2020 spent $1.1 billion in communities near the park. That spending supported 15.5 thousand jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $1.3 billion. “The...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions to begin in Shoshone National Forest Friday

(Fremont County, WY) — Shoshone National Forest is implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions starting at 12:01 am on Friday, June 25th, 2021. This decision was based on moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors to include predicted weather and current fire activity. “With increasing fire danger, we are implementing...