History towers over this sweeping Midwestern landmark

Recent years have seen a rapid increase in the use of our public lands, to the point that the most popular, especially the national parks, are totally overwhelmed. It’s becoming a significant problem. I’m certainly one of them–in fact, if you see some white guy at Acadia National Park this weekend, it might be me (excited, it’s my first time!). Of course, almost everyone in the national parks is white because America. Our public lands are based on histories of racism as much as anything else. But in any case, people want to be there. What to do about it is a real quandary: