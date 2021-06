Join us for a conversation with three photographers who documented the last year of protest in Brooklyn and whose works are now part of CBH’s exhibition Brooklyn Resists. Bob Gore, Madison Swart, and Terrence Jennings joined Brooklyn rallies and marches, turning their gaze and cameras to the history being made. Hear what they saw, learn how they felt, and discover their hopes for the impact of their work in a conversation that explores where the personal and professional meet in documenting the movement for racial justice. Moderated by David Gonzalez, New York Times Lens Blog Co-Editor and Metro Columnist.