Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is almost here, and it has the potential to be one of the best PS5 games so far. It also has the potential to be one of the most confusing, at least if you haven't followed the series up until this point. That's because Rift Apart is the 16th entry in this long-running franchise, and it draws heavily on the narratives from previous games, particularly the Future trilogy on PS3.