Norman, OK

2 of 5 Norman legislators see bills become law

By Reese Gorman
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
 17 days ago
Shown is the Oklahoma State Capitol located at 2300 N Lincoln Blvd in Oklahoma City. Photo Provided

Just two of Norman’s five legislators had a bill signed into law by the governor during the first half of this legislative session, which wrapped up Thursday.

State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, were the only legislators from Norman who had their legislation signed into law, and were two of only three Norman legislators who got a bill through committee.

SB 500 from state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, made it through committee and both chambers, but was eventually vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

State Reps. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, and House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, had their bills blocked by the Republican supermajority in the House; neither had a bill make it out of committee.

While Virgin, Bell and Boren did not see any of their own bills become law, they did have numerous bills they co-authored signed by the governor.

State Sen. Rob Standridge

Stitt approved eight of Standridge’s bills. Here’s a breakdown of each:

SB 549:

This bill prohibits a relocation permit or any outdoor advertising permit to be issued “in those areas in which a municipality or county has lawfully enacted a prohibition on the erection of an outdoor advertising sign.”

SB 382 (Co-authored by Bell):

This bill exempts food and clothing purchases for patients at the J.D. McCarty Center for Children with Developmental Disabilities from the “requirements of the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act.”

SB 654:

This bill clarifies that the license to establish or operate a residential care home should be $50 for the “probationary license” and $25 per year for the renewal license. A renewal license may be issued for a period of no more than 36 months, the bill says.

SB 319:

This bill exempts institutions that are conducting a scientific study on tobacco use, cessation and regulation from having to adhere to the state law that prohibits giving tobacco products to anyone under 21.

SB 825:

This bill states that if citizens of a municipality previously approved a tax increase to fund public safety, the local government cannot redirect or reduce those funds without holding a second public vote.

SB 392:

This bill requires an insurer to provide direct payment or reimbursement to an Oklahoma pharmacist for providing health care services “if the pharmacist is licensed in this state to provide health care services to individuals and if the health benefit policy, contract or agreement of the individual provides for payment or reimbursement of such service.”

(Note: Standridge is a pharmacist and owns two pharmacies).

SB 998:

This bill would require the Oklahoma Tax Commision to implement a program for electronic certificates of a vehicle title and lien.

SB 658:

This bill would ban schools from requiring that students receive the COVID-19 vaccine, requiring a “vaccine passport” or implementing a mask mandate for students who have not been vaccinated.

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants

HB 1569:

This bill allows teachers to implement play-based learning in Oklahoma public schools and prohibits school districts from not allowing a teacher to utilize “play-based learning in early childhood education.”

