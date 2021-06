The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition opened on Friday, May 14. The exhibit includes 44 works by 27 artists, and will be on display until September 12, in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and the Torrey Family Galleries, and online at www.fredericremington.org. Above is one of the many works included in the show. See story for more details.