Jamestown, ND

Two people sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

By Keith Norman
Jamestown Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were sentenced on felony charges recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown. Nicholas Sarith, 36, Valley City, N.D., pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking into a vehicle and two counts of theft of property, Class B felonies, four counts of criminal trespass, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed firearm, Class A misdemeanors, and two counts of theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanors.

www.jamestownsun.com
