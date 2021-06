Outside of the Xbox bubble, PlayStation fans have been treated to some juicy news this week. While it was sad to hear that the God of War sequel has been pushed back to 2022, it was also revealed that the game will be a cross-gen title, meaning it will release on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This has caused some understandable upset. Up until this point, the company's message has been about creating a new generation for gamers, but now that appears to be getting muddled in the news of cross-gen releases. But is it really that bad?