It’s still too early to quit on an infrastructure deal

MEMORIAL DAY is at hand, which means Congress and the White House are bumping up against President Biden’s deadline for “progress” in his team’s talks on an infrastructure package with Senate Republicans. Mr. Biden has decided to let the negotiations go on beyond Monday and meet with the GOP himself. Given developments this past week, and the overriding importance of showing the country that the two parties can work together, this was the right call — despite the appallingly partisan refusal by the Senate GOP, under Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), to support a House bill establishing a Jan. 6 investigative commission.