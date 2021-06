Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to work together with the United States on START, according to the Kremlin website. “We know what issues, what problems the Americans want to discuss with us. We understand these issues and problems, and we are ready for this joint work. We have certain, if not disagreements, then different understandings about the pace and directions we should move in. We know what is a priority for the American side. In general, this is a process that needs to be moved at a professional level: through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Department, respectively, the Pentagon and the Ministry of Defense of Russia,” the president’s words are quoted on the website from an interview with the American television company NBC.