Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County law enforcement participate in suicide prevention workshop

Herald Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida nonprofit is helping to train local law enforcement agencies on how to combat an urgent national crisis among its own ranks — officers who commit suicide. More than 170 law enforcemnent officers died by suicide in 2020, including 111 who were active duty at the time, according to BLUE HELP, a national organization that connects struggling officers with resources. Because the underreporting of suicide is so prevalent, those numbers are likely far greater.

www.heraldtribune.com
#Suicide Prevention#Suicides#Time#Sarasota Police#Navy#The Skyway Vertical Net#Fdot
