Sarasota County law enforcement participate in suicide prevention workshop

The signs of food insecurity and poor nutrition in children can be hard to detect, but both are affecting the growth and development of many local children. Parents are sometimes forced to choose between feeding their kids and paying their rent and utilities bills, and when schools shut down in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school system's free and reduced meal programs shut down, as well. Without that vital resource, many students in our area, and around the U.S., suffered.