Sarasota County law enforcement participate in suicide prevention workshop
A Florida nonprofit is helping to train local law enforcement agencies on how to combat an urgent national crisis among its own ranks — officers who commit suicide. More than 170 law enforcemnent officers died by suicide in 2020, including 111 who were active duty at the time, according to BLUE HELP, a national organization that connects struggling officers with resources. Because the underreporting of suicide is so prevalent, those numbers are likely far greater.www.heraldtribune.com